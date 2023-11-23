Enock Adu Kofi regrets choosing to play for Ghana over Denmark

Adu Kofi then spent three years in Denmark, where he won the league and cup, while also playing in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League with Nordsjaelland.

His impressive stint in the Danish topflight saw him approached by the Denmark FA to switch nationality but he was bent on representing the country of his birth.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Having played for Ghana at the 2007 U17 FIFA World Cup, Adu Kofi had to wait till 2016 to receive his first senior call-up, which came in a 2018 World Cup qualifier against Uganda.

He went on to make his Black Stars debut that same year in an international friendly against South Africa, however, he has not featured for the national team ever since.

Speaking about his consistent snub by the handlers of the Ghana national team, Adu Kofi said he sometimes regrets not switching nationality to play for Denmark during his prime.

"Yeah, Denmark tried, but I was young that time (I only wanted to play for Ghana) and I was at my peak,” the midfielder told Pure FM, as quoted by Ghanaweb.

“I was playing Champions League and Europa League so I was very confident that something like that (playing for Ghana) would happen but… If it happens today, I would take that opportunity because we players always want to prove ourselves."

ADVERTISEMENT

He added: "It is really painful and sometimes you will feel it. Because all the time you play 90 minutes you would think, you are really doing well and you'd think they will call you for you to showcase what you've got.

“Sometimes, my only encouragement is maintaining my level and playing 90 minutes always and hoping that they will call me one day."