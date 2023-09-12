Ghana 3-1 Liberia: Kudus, Nuamah and Jordan Ayew score in Black Stars’ comfortable win

Hughton rang the changes for the game and rested several of the players who started in the 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR) five days ago.

The Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, were left out of the starting line-up, with Inaki Williams, Lawrence Ati Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Abdul Salis Samed and Osman Bukari also left on the bench.

In their stead, Abdul Manaf Nurudeen started in post and was protected by a back three of Alexander Djiku, Joseph Aidoo and Nicholas Opoku.

Edmund Addo and Baba Iddrisu manned the midfield, while Abdul Hamid Fatawu and Kingsley Schindler were deployed as wing-backs, as Ernest Nuamah and Mohammed Kudus provided support for Antoine Semenyo, who started up top.

The Black Stars took some time to get going and didn't really produce much upfront, bar a couple of wayward free-kicks from Kudus.

The best chance of the half, though, came the way of Semenyo when he was played through on goal but despite going past the goalkeeper, his heavy touch let him down as the ball rolled out of play.

Ghana finally sprung to life in the second half, with Nuamah opening the scoring on 51 minutes after receiving a delightful ball and firing a shot in between the legs of the Liberian goalkeeper.

The Lyon star went from scorer to provider when he set up Kudus to double the Black Stars’ lead in the 73rd minute.