Official: Ghana coach Chris Hughton submits 55-man provisional squad for 2023 AFCON

The Black Stars are paired in a tricky Group B, which also contains record champions Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique.

Among those included in Ghana’s provisional squad are the usual suspects, Andre Ayew, Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, Mohammed Kudus and Daniel Amartey.

Some players are also making a return to the squad after missing out in recent times, including Bernard Tekpetey, Joseph Attamah Larweh, Patrick Kpozo, Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer and Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Meanwhile, 11 players from the Ghana Premier League have also been included in the provisional squad for the AFCON.

They are Medeama quintet Jonathan Sowah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Abdulai Nurudeen, Derrick Fordjour and Felix Kyei and Dreams FC duo Godfred Attuahene and John Anwi.

Asante Kotoko’s Richmond Lamptey is also included, while Great Olympics’ Emmanuel Antwi and Benjamin Asare and Nations FC’s Razak Simpson complete the list of local-based players in the provision squad.

Hughton and the Black Stars are aiming to end a 41-year trophy drought when they grace the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in January 2024.

See Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON below:

Pulse Ghana

Pulse Ghana