Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has decided to bench captain Andre Ayew for this afternoon’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).

Hughton has named a strong squad for the game, which the Black Stars need at least a draw to book their place in next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.

Lawrence Ati Zigi starts in goal, with Alidu Seidu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo forming the back four.

Abdul Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu will play as a midfield duo, while Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari will operate from the right and left flanks, respectively.

West Ham United new boy Mohammed Kudus is tasked with being the creative force in the no.10 role, while Inaki Williams starts as the team’s arrowhead.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against CAR below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Abdul Baba Rahman

Alexander Djiku

Joseph Aidoo

Abdul Salis Samed

Elisha Owusu

Osman Bukari

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus

Inaki Williams

