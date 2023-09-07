Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR

Lawrence Ati Zigi starts in goal, with Alidu Seidu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo forming the back four.

Abdul Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu will play as a midfield duo, while Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari will operate from the right and left flanks, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Ham United new boy Mohammed Kudus is tasked with being the creative force in the no.10 role, while Inaki Williams starts as the team’s arrowhead.

See Ghana’s starting line-up against CAR below:

Lawrence Ati Zigi

Alidu Seidu

Abdul Baba Rahman

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexander Djiku

Joseph Aidoo

Abdul Salis Samed

Elisha Owusu

Osman Bukari

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Ayew

Mohammed Kudus