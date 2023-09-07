Hughton has named a strong squad for the game, which the Black Stars need at least a draw to book their place in next year’s tournament in the Ivory Coast.
Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR
Ghana coach Chris Hughton has decided to bench captain Andre Ayew for this afternoon’s 2023 AFCON qualifier against the Central African Republic (CAR).
Recommended articles
Lawrence Ati Zigi starts in goal, with Alidu Seidu, Abdul Baba Rahman, Alexander Djiku and Joseph Aidoo forming the back four.
Abdul Salis Samed and Elisha Owusu will play as a midfield duo, while Jordan Ayew and Osman Bukari will operate from the right and left flanks, respectively.
West Ham United new boy Mohammed Kudus is tasked with being the creative force in the no.10 role, while Inaki Williams starts as the team’s arrowhead.
See Ghana’s starting line-up against CAR below:
Lawrence Ati Zigi
Alidu Seidu
Abdul Baba Rahman
Alexander Djiku
Joseph Aidoo
Abdul Salis Samed
Elisha Owusu
Osman Bukari
Jordan Ayew
Mohammed Kudus
Inaki Williams
More from category
-
'Shaking my head' - Asamoah Gyan reacts to CAR's opening goal against Ghana
-
Jordan Ayew captains Black Stars against Central African Republic
-
Andre Ayew benched as Ghana names starting line-up for AFCON qualifier against CAR