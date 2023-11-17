ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Inaki Williams, Semenyo start together as Ghana names starting line-up vs Madagascar

Emmanuel Ayamga

Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo will start together for the first time in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar today.

Ghana vs Madagascar starting XI: Inaki Williams and Semenyo start together
Ghana vs Madagascar starting XI: Inaki Williams and Semenyo start together

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named a strong line-up for the important clash, which will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium at 4pm.

Recommended articles

Richard Ofori surprisingly returns to the starting line-up, having been picked ahead of hitherto first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.

The back four consists of Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku, while Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Salis Samed will man the midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew have been deployed as the players to provide width, while Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo lead the attack.

See Ghana’s starting XI against Madagascar below:

Richard Ofori

Alidu Seidu

Gideon Mensah

ADVERTISEMENT

Daniel Amartey

Nicholas Opoku

Baba Iddrisu

Abdul Salis Samed

Mohammed Kudus

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Ayew

Inaki Williams

Antoine Semenyo

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Fatawu Issahaku handed late call-up to Black Stars for World Cup qualifiers

Fatawu Issahaku handed late call-up to Black Stars for World Cup qualifiers

Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier

Ghana vs Madagascar: Black Stars’ probable starting line-up for World Cup qualifier

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Chris Hughton welcomes pressure in Black Stars hot seat to win games

Chris Hughton hopeful of ‘quality player’ Thomas Partey being fit for AFCON

Chris Hughton hopeful of ‘quality player’ Thomas Partey being fit for AFCON