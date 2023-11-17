Ghana coach Chris Hughton has named a strong line-up for the important clash, which will take place at the Baba Yara Stadium at 4pm.
Inaki Williams, Semenyo start together as Ghana names starting line-up vs Madagascar
Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo will start together for the first time in Ghana's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar today.
Richard Ofori surprisingly returns to the starting line-up, having been picked ahead of hitherto first-choice goalkeeper Lawrence Ati Zigi.
The back four consists of Alidu Seidu, Gideon Mensah, Daniel Amartey and Nicholas Opoku, while Baba Iddrisu and Abdul Salis Samed will man the midfield.
Mohammed Kudus and Jordan Ayew have been deployed as the players to provide width, while Inaki Williams and Antoine Semenyo lead the attack.
See Ghana’s starting XI against Madagascar below:
Richard Ofori
Alidu Seidu
Gideon Mensah
Daniel Amartey
Nicholas Opoku
Baba Iddrisu
Abdul Salis Samed
Mohammed Kudus
Jordan Ayew
Inaki Williams
Antoine Semenyo
