Highlights: Watch all the goals conceded by Ghana in 4-0 defeat to USA

After their 3-1 defeat to Germany a few days ago, the Yanks made a quick start to this game and their early domination paid off when Reyna slammed home from the rebound after just 10 minutes.

Gregg Berhalter’s side continued to enjoy unchallenged incursions into Ghana’s area and were awarded a penalty when Pulisic was clumsily brought down in the box.

The AC Milan winger assumed the responsibility himself and scored from the spot to double to home side’s lead in the 22nd minute.

Balogon made it 3-0 before Reyna added a fourth late in the first half – easily firing a shot into the net from an indirect free-kick to put the game beyond Ghana’s reach.

The Black Stars have now lost both of the international games they were involved in this month after Mexico also handed them a 2-0 defeat last Sunday.

See all the four goals conceded by Ghana below: