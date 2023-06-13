ADVERTISEMENT
Injury rules Gideon Mensah out of Ghana vs Madagascar game

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ghana defender Gideon Mensah will miss the Black Stars’ 2023 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar after suffering an injury.

The left-back was part of the squad that reported to camp on Monday and trained at the Accra Sports Stadium later in the day.

However, a statement from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) said Mensah arrived in camp with a knee injury and, upon assessment, he has been ruled out of the game against Madagascar.

Gideon Mensah
Gideon Mensah Pulse Ghana

“Gideon picked up a knee injury during the season but his club managed him conservatively until the end of the season,” the Black Stars team medical head, Dr. Prince Pambo said, as quoted by the FA’s website.

“Upon assessment in camp on Monday, we decided to excuse him from this game in order not to aggravate the injury. We expect him to have enough rest during the break to be able to recover on time for next season.”

There have already been two withdrawals from the Black Stars squad, with Hafiz Konkoni and Kassim Nuhu replacing the injured duo Inaki Williams and Alexander Djiku, respectively.

Mensah’s injury, however, means Ghana coach Chris Hughton has a decision to make on whether to invite a replacement or stick to the squad at his disposal.

The AJ Auxerre defender’s absence also opens up an opportunity for Patrick Kpozo to start in the game against Madagascar.

The Black Stars will travel to Madagascar on June 18, 2023, as they aim to preserve their top spot in Group E of the qualifiers.

Hughton’s side currently sits at the top of Group E, which also contains Angola and the Central African Republic.

