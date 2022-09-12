Kevin-Prince Boateng delivered for Ghana despite everything – Asamoah Gyan

Gyan was reacting to the five foreign-born players who have switched nationality from various European countries to play for Ghana.

He noted that although they are welcome, they must not ditch the national team after playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Pulse Ghana

“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,” Gyan said during the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league.

“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team.”

He added: “My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next?

“They should not come and play because of the world cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations. Once you have naturalized for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team.

“After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament.”

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2014, registering two goals in that time.