Citing Kevin-Prince Boateng as an example, the veteran striker said the German-born midfielder came with his own baggage but performed for the Black Stars.
Kevin-Prince Boateng delivered for Ghana despite everything – Asamoah Gyan
Asamoah Gyan has suggested that “sometimes we should forget” a player’s excesses if only he can deliver for the national team.
Read Also
Gyan was reacting to the five foreign-born players who have switched nationality from various European countries to play for Ghana.
He noted that although they are welcome, they must not ditch the national team after playing at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
“Sometimes we should forget about everything. Kevin-Prince Boateng when he came, it was a whole lot but he was able to deliver,” Gyan said during the launch of the KGL U-17 inter-club champions league.
“Football-wise, those who have come in are great players, Tariq Lamptey and those guys are very good players and they can also put something into the national team.”
He added: “My advice to those guys is, we are here to support them but my question is what next?
“They should not come and play because of the world cup and afterwards, they decide to decline subsequent invitations. Once you have naturalized for Ghana, you should be fully committed to the national team.
“After the [world cup], they should still be available because this is a national team which does not engage in one tournament.”
Meanwhile, Boateng made15 appearances for the Black Stars from 2010 to 2014, registering two goals in that time.
He featured for Ghana at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, but his international career came to an abrupt end after the latter tournament, where he reportedly had a bust-up with coach Kwesi Appiah.