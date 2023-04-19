Essien currently holds both the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.
Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges
Former Ghana international Michael Essien has declared that he’s “not interested” in becoming the head coach of the Black Stars.
Recommended articles
However, the 40-year-old feels he’s currently not ready to manage Ghana’s national team and has distanced himself from taking up the role anytime soon.
Essien’s position was disclosed by Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi who met him in Denmark while travelling to cover the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and AC Milan.
The sports journalist said he asked the ex-midfielder if he was interested in taking charge of the Black Stars but his answer was in the negative.
“On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien,” Adewuyi tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself with Essien.
“He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested.”
Essien immediately undertook coaching badges when he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.
In February, he announced on social media that he had acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.
The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.
In an interview in 2021, Essien said he never thought he would become a coach but noted he had a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.
More from category
-
Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges
-
Ghana win UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with perfect record
-
Black Starlets thrash Serbia 4-0 in UEFA U-16 youth tournament