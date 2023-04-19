Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

However, the 40-year-old feels he’s currently not ready to manage Ghana’s national team and has distanced himself from taking up the role anytime soon.

Essien’s position was disclosed by Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi who met him in Denmark while travelling to cover the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and AC Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports journalist said he asked the ex-midfielder if he was interested in taking charge of the Black Stars but his answer was in the negative.

“On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien,” Adewuyi tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself with Essien.

“He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested.”

Essien immediately undertook coaching badges when he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, he announced on social media that he had acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.