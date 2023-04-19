ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

Emmanuel Ayamga

Former Ghana international Michael Essien has declared that he’s “not interested” in becoming the head coach of the Black Stars.

Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges
Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

Essien currently holds both the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses and has been working as an assistant coach at the Danish club Nordsjaelland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

However, the 40-year-old feels he’s currently not ready to manage Ghana’s national team and has distanced himself from taking up the role anytime soon.

Essien’s position was disclosed by Nigerian journalist Lolade Adewuyi who met him in Denmark while travelling to cover the UEFA Champions League game between Napoli and AC Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

The sports journalist said he asked the ex-midfielder if he was interested in taking charge of the Black Stars but his answer was in the negative.

“On my way to Naples, had a long layover in Denmark where I met a legend of the game, Michael Essien,” Adewuyi tweeted, accompanied by a photo of himself with Essien.

“He’s now a coach at FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Superliga. He recently got his UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth Coach licenses. Future Black Stars coach? He said not interested.”

Essien immediately undertook coaching badges when he stepped back from professional football after a brief stint with Azerbaijani side Sabail FK in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

In February, he announced on social media that he had acquired the UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A licenses.

The former Real Madrid and AC Milan midfielder then joined Danish club Nordsjaelland as one of their first-team assistant coaches.

In an interview in 2021, Essien said he never thought he would become a coach but noted he had a lot to impart on the younger generation of players.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

    Michael Essien ‘not interested’ in Black Stars job despite earning coaching badges

  • Ghana win UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with perfect record

    Ghana win UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with perfect record

  • Black Starlets thrash Serbia 4-0 in UEFA U-16 youth tournament

    Black Starlets thrash Serbia 4-0 in UEFA U-16 youth tournament

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chris Hughton reveals his biggest challenge as Black Stars coach

Chris Hughton reveals his biggest challenge as Black Stars coach

Ghana win UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with perfect record

Ghana win UEFA U-16 Development Tournament with perfect record

Black Starlets thrash Serbia 4-0 in UEFA U-16 youth tournament

Black Starlets thrash Serbia 4-0 in UEFA U-16 youth tournament

Stephen Appiah regrets not winning AFCON with Black Stars

Stephen Appiah regrets not winning AFCON with Black Stars