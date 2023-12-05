Video: Nora Hauptle sheds tears after guiding Black Queens to 2024 WAFCON qualification

The Swiss coach will, therefore, be managing at her first senior tournament, having previously led Switzerland to the semi-finals of the U19 European Championships.

Ghana booked their place at the 2024 WAFCON following a 3-2 aggregate win over Namibia. This was despite the Black Queens losing 1-0 in the second leg of the final round of qualifiers in Pretoria on Tuesday afternoon.

Hauptle’s side, though, triumphed on aggregate following their 3-1 victory in the first leg at home last Friday.

Ghana had a shaky start to the game after conceding in the 22nd minute following some poor defending at the back.

However, the Black Queens wrestled back control as the game wore on and began to dominate possession in the opposition half.

They left it late to settle but they finally did in the second half and created a flurry of chances, although they weren’t able to convert any.

Doris Boaduwaa, Stella Nyamekye and Vivian Konadu all spurned glorious opportunities, while substitute Gifty Assifuah also missed a few in the second half.

Namibia created very little in the second half and, therefore, could not add to their tally to overturn the first-leg result.

The 1-0 defeat is the first time the Black Queens have lost a game under Hauptle since she took charge in February.