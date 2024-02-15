Otto Addo reportedly on GFA’s radar for Black Stars return

Ghana are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the Black Stars’ disappointing showing at the 2023 AFCON.

The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

The team’s disappointing exit led to the axing of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.

Reports suggest Otto Addo, who managed Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is in line for a return to the top job.

Addo coached the Black Stars on an interim basis and left his post immediately after the World Cup to return to Dortmund after rejecting a permanent role.

