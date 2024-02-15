ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football  >  black-stars

Otto Addo reportedly on GFA’s radar for Black Stars return

Emmanuel Ayamga

Ex-Black Stars player and coach Otto Addo is reportedly being considered for the vacant national team coaching role.

Otto Addo reportedly on GFA’s radar for Black Stars coaching job
Otto Addo reportedly on GFA’s radar for Black Stars coaching job

According to a report by Footballghana, the Borussia Dortmund youth team coach is on the radar of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Recommended articles

Ghana are currently without a coach following the sacking of Chris Hughton after the Black Stars’ disappointing showing at the 2023 AFCON.

Ex-Ghana coach Otto Addo and his technical team
Ex-Ghana coach Otto Addo and his technical team Pulse Ghana

The Black Stars were unable to advance to the knockout stage of the tournament after finishing behind both Cape Verde and Egypt in Group B.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hughton’s side failed to win a single game at the tournament, with a loss to Cape Verde and draws against Egypt and Mozambique sealing their fate.

The team’s disappointing exit led to the axing of Hughton and the disbandment of the Black Stars’ entire technical staff.

Reports suggest Otto Addo, who managed Ghana at the Qatar 2022 World Cup, is in line for a return to the top job.

Addo coached the Black Stars on an interim basis and left his post immediately after the World Cup to return to Dortmund after rejecting a permanent role.

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen in what capacity he will return, should the reports prove to be credible, and whether he’d be ready to take up a full-time role this time.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Laryea Kingston: Andre Ayew got Black Stars captaincy ‘by force’ from Gyan

Andre Ayew got Black Stars captaincy ‘by force’ from Asamoah Gyan - Laryea Kingston

FIFA Rankings: Black Stars drop to 67th, now ranked 14th in Africa

FIFA Rankings: Black Stars drop to 67th, now ranked 14th in Africa

Otto Addo reportedly on GFA’s radar for Black Stars coaching job

Otto Addo reportedly on GFA’s radar for Black Stars return