‘Referees helped Ghana, we were far better than them’ – CAR coach

CAR failed to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) scheduled for the Ivory Coast next year following their 2-1 defeat to the Black Stars on Thursday.

Savoy’s side took an early lead through Louis Mafouta, but Ghana came from behind to win the game, thanks to late goals from Mohammed Kudus and Ernest Nuamah on either side of the half.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result saw Ghana and Angola book their places at next year’s AFCON after finishing as first and second, respectively, in Group E of the qualifiers.

Reacting to his team’s defeat at a post-match press conference, Savoy criticised the performance of the referees and said his team was better than Ghana.

"I'm very proud of my players. They fought the whole game. We don’t deserve to lose tonight, a draw would’ve been a fairer result,” the CAR coach said.

“Ghana won 2-1 but they cannot be proud of their team, because this team did not play football. We played football, we were far better, especially in the first half.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think the second goal is offside, clearly. But it’s okay, the referee is the winner. I was thinking that the referee would help you guys and he did it.”