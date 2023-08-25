Boxer Freezy Macbones links up with Asaaka Boys ahead of their UK concert

Asakaa Boys are currently on tour and will be performing at the Islington Assembly Hall Upper Street on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Meanwhile, Freezy Macbones recently made a U-turn and will now represent Ghana in the 2024 Olympic Games qualifiers.

The boxer, whose real name is Seth Gyimah, is primed to join Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, at next month’s African qualification in Dakar, Senegal.

His decision to represent Ghana comes just a few months after the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) confirmed he had switched nationality to the United Kingdom (UK).

In a statement, the boxer said he has been invited to represent Ghana; a call which he intends to honour.

“I have been called on to represent my country Ghana at the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France,” the statement reads.

“This will commence after the African qualification bouts next month. In Dakar, Senegal which I'm currently training hard for, in order to make it past the qualifiers & bring back the Gold next year.

“This opportunity to represent my home country at the world’s biggest sporting event is a dream come true. It's time to make my country, family and friends proud. I'll be joining the Black Bombers of Ghana soon to make this dream a reality.

“Thank you all for the support so far, I hope I can continue to count on your support as my journey continues Let's Go! See you guys again soon!”