Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka has indicated that it will be impossible to eradicate bribery and corruption from Ghana football.

The Normalisation Committee was announced to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) two weeks ago, following the expose’ by undercover investigative journalist on the rots in the beautiful game in Ghana.

The Normalisation Committee is expected to help restructure Ghana football, but Awusu Isaaka has cautioned Ghanaians to lower their expectations since bribery and corruption will continue to exist in the game even after the reforms.

“We have to be honest with ourselves and lower our expectation for the Normalization Committee," he told Asempa FM.

"I say this because there is no way that the bribery in Ghana football will stop.

"It will never stop because club officials are not ready to stop and the referees are also poorly paid to the extent that they need to depend on the gifts that home clubs offer them.

“Sometimes, I give the referees who officiate in my [club's] games appreciation fee, and I don’t see it as a bribe.

"It doesn’t matter whether I lose the game or win, I still give them because I know how poorly they are paid.”

Ghanaian football has been on ice since an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

The widespread infraction has led to the collapse on local football amid the formation of a FIFA Normalisation Committee to steer the affairs of the federation for the next six months.