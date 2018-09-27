Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Sports > Football >

Bribery and corruption can never be eradicated from Ghana football


Bribery and corruption can never be eradicated from Ghana football

Awudu Issaka believes that bribery and corruption will persist in Ghana football even after the Anas expose’.

  • Published:
Bribery and corruption can never be eradicated from Ghana football play

Bribery and corruption can never be eradicated from Ghana football

Former Ghana international Awudu Issaka has indicated that it will be impossible to eradicate bribery and corruption from Ghana football.

The Normalisation Committee was announced to replace the Executive Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) two weeks ago, following the expose’ by undercover investigative journalist on the rots in the beautiful game in Ghana.

The Normalisation Committee is expected to help restructure Ghana football, but Awusu Isaaka has cautioned Ghanaians to lower their expectations since bribery and corruption will continue to exist in the game even after the reforms.

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

 “We have to be honest with ourselves and lower our expectation for the Normalization Committee," he told Asempa FM.

"I say this because there is no way that the bribery in Ghana football will stop.

"It will never stop because club officials are not ready to stop and the referees are also poorly paid to the extent that they need to depend on the gifts that home clubs offer them.

“Sometimes, I give the referees who officiate in my [club's] games appreciation fee, and I don’t see it as a bribe.

"It doesn’t matter whether I lose the game or win, I still give them because I know how poorly they are paid.”

READ MORE: Here is the reason why Messi and Ronaldo will not attend FIFA Best

Ghanaian football has been on ice since an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas revealed widespread corruption in the game.

The widespread infraction has led to the collapse on local football amid the formation of a FIFA Normalisation Committee to steer the affairs of the federation for the next six months.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Ghana Premier League: CK  Akunnor & Yusif Abubakar in two horse race for Kotoko coaching job Ghana Premier League CK  Akunnor & Yusif Abubakar in two horse race for Kotoko coaching job
La Liga: Real Madrid suffer 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla La Liga Real Madrid suffer 3-0 defeat away to Sevilla
Football: Germany beats Turkey for right to host Euro 2024 Football Germany beats Turkey for right to host Euro 2024
Football: Tottenham's Eriksen in fitness race to face Barcelona Football Tottenham's Eriksen in fitness race to face Barcelona
Football: Busquets extends Barcelona contract until 2023 Football Busquets extends Barcelona contract until 2023
VAR: Video referee officially coming to UCL and Euro 2020 VAR Video referee officially coming to UCL and Euro 2020

Recommended Videos

Sports News: Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best Sports News Modric ends Ronaldo-Messi era to be crowned World's best
Video: Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas award
Sports News: Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19 Sports News Four Ghanaian legends we’d love to see in FIFA 19



Top Articles

1 Best FIFA Player of 2018 From a refugee to a world best player, the...bullet
2 The Best FIFA Men's Player This is the list of all winners of the FIFA...bullet
3 Today In History 5-star Ghana thrash Uruguay 5-0bullet
4 Preview Sarri lock horns with Klopp in what is expected to be an...bullet
5 Football Barca and Madrid endure surprise La Liga defeatsbullet
6 Football Fashion What the stars wore to the 2018 FIFA Best Awardsbullet
7 The Best FIFA Awards Ghanaian singer Big Shaq rocks FIFA...bullet
8 The Long List All award winners of the Best FIFA galabullet
9 Best FIFA Men's Player Award Luka Modric sets new world...bullet
10 Football Mourinho and Pogba filmed in tense Man United...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Mohammed Salah wins FIFA Puskas awardbullet
2 Video Watch the goal that secure victory for Kenya over Ghanabullet
3 Anas Aremeyaw Anas finally takes off beads on TVbullet
4 Video Watch highlights of Black Stars newbie William Owusubullet
5 Video Lionel Messi bags hat-trick on Champions League opening daybullet
6 Video Shatta Wale displays great football skills that would...bullet
7 Video Ronaldo’s stunner against Juventus wins UEFA Goal of...bullet
8 EA Sports FIFA 19 introduces 'No-Rule Mode' for more funbullet
9 Seedorf and Kluivert unveiled as the new Cameroon coachesbullet
10 Video Andre Ayew jams to Kwami Eugene’s hit songbullet

Football

Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears after being sent off against Valencia
Football Ronaldo gets one-game Champions League ban, free to face Man Utd
UEFA will bring in Video Assistant Referees in the Champions League from next season
Football VAR to be used in Champions League from next season and at Euro 2020
UEFA will announce the host of Euro 2024 on Thursday, with Germany and Turkey the two contenders
Football Germany or Turkey? UEFA chooses Euro 2024 host
Former Black Stars Captain Stephen Appiah honoured by Fenerbahce
X
Advertisement