Burna Boy to perform at UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul

The big news was announced on the Twitter page of the UEFA Champions League, accompanied by a video from Burna Boy.

“Hello everyone, this is Burna Boy and I’ve got some big news,” the Grammy Award winner said in the video.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ll be performing at the UEFA Champions League final kick-off show by Pepsi. Come on, let’s go!”

The Champions League is currently in the quarter-final stage, with eight teams set to compete for the right to be called European champions.

These are AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli, Manchester City, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Benfica and defending champions Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Burna Boy recently delivered an impressive performance during the 2023 NBA All-Star halftime show in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

He, together with fellow Nigerian singers Tems and Rema, thrilled the audience with their hit tracks, further selling African music to the world and basketball fans.