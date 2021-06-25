CAF condemns fans’ scuffle with journalist at Len Clay Stadium during Kotoko vs Karela game

Kotoko’s second goal, a penalty that was converted by Fabio Gama, courted controversy in the aftermath of their 2-1 win.

Reports suggest the journalist, who was on commentary duty, drew the ire of some home fans when he described the referee’s decision as dubious.

Pulse Ghana

Reacting to this, CAF condemned the incident called for “for respect of media working areas and also protection of journalists covering matches.”

The continent’s football governing body also urged “local authorities to take appropriate actions and also reaffirms independence of media.”

Read the full statement from CAF below:

CAF has noted an incident that took place on Wednesday 23 June 2021, during the Ghana Premier League fixture between Asante Kotoko and Karela United where supporters entered the media working area and got involved in a physical scuffle with a media representative Andy Abraham Mantey.

