CHAN 2022: Black Galaxies to get $2 million if they win tournament

Pulse Ghana

The Black Galaxies are scheduled to play against Niger in the quarter-finals of the competition on Saturday.

Read CAF’s full statement on the prize money below:

The Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) has announced a significant 60% increase on the prize money for the winner of ongoing TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022.

The decision, that has been confirmed by CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe, is in line with CAF’s strategy to increase the commercial value of African competitions.

The winner of this year’s trophy will receive $2million compared to the US$1,250,000 received by the previous champion two years ago.

The total prize money allocated for the tournament has been increased to US$ 7,900,000 from the US$ 5,450,000 that was paid to all the countries that participated in the previous edition of the tournament two years ago.

The runners-up will get US$800,000 while the third and fourth-placed teams will receive $500,000 each.

The four sides that fail to progress beyond the quarter-finalists will get $400,000 each while the two countries that finish second in the groups of three teams will earn $300,000 each, the same amount as countries that finish third in groups of four teams.