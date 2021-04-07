Cheering banned as S.Korea, China finally battle for Tokyo Games

The team left Wuhan a day before it went into the world's first virus lockdown on January 23.
They flew to Australia but were forced to quarantine in a hotel, where they were pictured doing stretches in a corridor. Their predicament made headlines because such measures were rare then.
When they finally got out, Jia Xiuquan's side -- missing star player Wang Shuang, who was stuck in Wuhan -- won twice and drew once.
With China then at the centre of the coronavirus, the team became a defiant symbol back home, meaning there is more interest than normal in how they fare against the Koreans.
History beckons for South Korea, who have never qualified for the Olympics since women's football was first included at Atlanta 1996, where China were beaten by hosts the United States in the final.
The Chinese women are now 15th in the FIFA rankings, three places above their opponents.