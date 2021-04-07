Cheering banned as S.Korea, China finally battle for Tokyo Games

And while the first leg at Goyang Stadium, near Seoul, is open to some spectators, the limited number of fans allowed in have been told not to eat or shout in an attempt to contain infections.

It is a taste of what could lie ahead for the team which reaches the Olympics, which have been pushed back to July-August because of the coronavirus.

There are only two berths left at Tokyo in the women's football, with Cameroon facing Chile for the other.

China hope it will be a victorious final chapter in a tortuous journey to Tokyo which began in Wuhan, ground zero of the pandemic.

'Great opportunity'