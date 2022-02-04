‘You have our blessing’ – Gbese Mantse assures Chris Hughton over Black Stars job

Having paid a courtesy call on the Ga Chief, Nii Ayi-Bonte II said he will support him fully, should he be named Ghana coach.

“I want to assure you that if you are appointed the next Black Stars Head Coach, you have a lot of work to do,” the Chief said, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“You’ll get the support of Ghanaians when you win but not when you lose. We give you our blessings, you will make it.”

On his part, Hughton said his father is from Jamestown and that he was proud to revisit the land of his father.

Pulse Ghana

“It’s a pleasure for me to meet you and I’ve heard so much about you and I know how much you enjoy football,” the 63-year-old said.

“Predominantly, the reason I’m here is to see family, my Father is from Jamestown and this will be a very proud moment for him.

“I very much appreciate and welcome your words of wisdom and this is something that I’ll take forward with me.”