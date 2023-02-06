Vice President of his football club, Hatayspor, Mustafa Özat in an update on Twitter on Monday, February 06, around 5:30pm Ghana time said ‘Atsu and Hatayspor Director, Taner Savut are still trapped under the rubble’.
Christian Atsu not found yet - Hatayspor Vice President
Ghanaian footballer, Christian Atsu is still under the rubble hours after an earthquake in Turkey.
He however, assured that efforts are still underway to find the duo and others trapped under the rubble.
The Black Stars winger is one of many people trapped under buildings that collapsed after a massive earthquake in Turkey at a magnitude of 7.8 on Monday.
Reports show that over 2000 people died while hundreds are wounded following the earthquake.
Meanwhile, reports suggest all other members of the Super League side, Hatayspor, have been found.
