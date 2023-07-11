C.K. Akonnor owed $275,000 unpaid salaries as former Black Stars coach

Akonnor, who assumed the role in 2020 on a two-year contract with a salary of $25,000, was dismissed with four months remaining on his agreement, entitling him to a total of $100,000 in unpaid wages.

According to Graphic Sports, who cited a source close to the former Hearts of Oak and Kotoko coach, Akonnor was also owed $175,000 for seven months prior to his dismissal, bringing the total outstanding amount to $275,000.

“I am aware Milovan Rajevac who took over from Coach Akonnor but was sacked after his disastrous campaign at the last AFCON was paid all his entitlements before leaving the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

“How can we be so cruel to our own people? It is not as if the coach is begging for some money but he is only demanding what is due him but look at how he is being treated.”

“I don’t think it is fair and the authorities must intervene to avoid any future embarrassment,” the source bemoaned.