Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin resigned because of this leaked video

Head coach of Asante Kotoko of Asante Kotoko Paa Kwesi Fabin is understood to have relinquished his post after his quest to negotiate with a different club behind the back of the Kumasi giants was leaked to their management.

It is believed Fabin was disturbed by the fact that the current management of the club doesn’t have regard for the hard work he has put in to help the club churn out the results lately and the most disturbing aspect is that rumours of him being replaced are always circulating.

The former Black Starlets coach felt insecured and began to speak with interested parties.

The reports indicate that the club Paa Kwesi Fabin was negotiating terms with is a newly promoted side to the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in South Africa called Maccabi FC.

Paa Kwesi Fabin's contract with Kotoko was supposed to expire in March next year.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko a reportedly in talks with former Ebusua Dwarfs' Brazilian coach Ricardo Da Rocha for the job.

Fabin's charges have not lost a game since losing 3-1 against Karela in the Ghana Premier League, having gone about eight games unbeaten in all competitions, including two wins against against Hearts of Oak and a win against AshGold in their last three games.