The historic clash is set to kick off on March 7, 2020, at 6:00pm at the Barnet Stadium in London, England to mark the Independence celebration of Ghana.

It would be recalled that both Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have played in the UK against English oppositions. The Kumasi giants were the first Ghanaian club to tour the UK in 1969 and it inspired Hearts of Oak to also embark on a trip to the UK in 1970.

But this will be the first time they are facing off against each other in the UK.

The much-anticipated clash is being organized by Proball International Limited, a football organisation agency in the country and Nana Yaw Amponsah a presidential candidate of the 2020 Ghana Football Association (GFA) elections and Justin Addo a world acclaimed football agent are two persons behind the organization of the game.

They told the media that the two powerhouses have what it takes to be marketed to the international audience.

Renowned travel and tours company Africa Origin and Sports Tourism are the one in charge of the travel arrangements, including visa processes and ticketing

Mr. Samson Deen CEO of African Origin Travels secured a total of 1000 match tickets a to be sold and packaged with hospitality to WhiteHart Lane, Emirates Stadium and Wembley Stadium for sightseeing.

Applicants who require visas will be enrolled on the UK VISAS AND IMMIGRATION priority visa program for 5days Express service to avoid any delays.

