Court remands Karela United player for defiling 13-year old girl

In a report by Connect FM in the Western Region, the incident happened on Saturday, April 29.

The Ellembelle District Social Welfare Officer, Jonas Kabutey, indicated that the suspect was arrested after a report was made at the police station by the father of the victim.

He indicates that the suspect was arraigned on Tuesday, May 2 before the Ellembelle District Court, where he confirmed defiling the young girl.

“At the Court, he confessed to defiling the girl. He alleges the victim rather lured him into committing the act. He has been remanded to reappear a week later,” the Social Welfare boss added.

“She tells me that they live opposite the clubhouse and on that particular day of the incident, her parents were not at home so the suspect lured her to his room and subjected her to that indecent act. He even tore her dresses and refused to listen to her pleas,” he indicated.

Wofa Boah, the father of the victim, indicated that someone saw the player luring her daughter into his room and reported the case to him.

Pulse Ghana

“I was informed about the incident by someone because I was not home on that particular day. My daughter also confirmed it to me and medical examinations have suggested she has developed cuts on her private part. I’m pained because I never expected this to happen to me. I want the law to take its natural course,” he indicated.

