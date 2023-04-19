ADVERTISEMENT
Video: Cristiano Ronaldo takes down opponent with wild WWE move in Saudi league

Emmanuel Ayamga

Cristiano Ronaldo channeled his inner John Cena during a Saudi league game when he pulled off a wrestling move that got him yellow-carded.

Ronaldo’s Al Nassr were resoundingly beaten 2-0 by rivals Al Hilal on Tuesday, with both goals coming from Odion Ighalo.

The defeat left Al Nassr three points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad, who could move six points clear if they win their game in hand.

Ronaldo endured a frustrating game and was shown a yellow card by referee Mike Oliver when he delivered a headlock on Gustavo Cuellar and then slammed him to the ground.

The move, with is synonymous with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, the Portugal captain has scored 11 goals in games since joining Al Nassr and has also provided two assists.

Ronaldo was announced as Al-Nassr’s big signing in January after playing in Europe for the better part of the last two decades.

The move made Ronaldo the highest-paid player in the world, with an estimated £175 million per year contract.

The 38-year-old has since hit the ground running at the Saudi Arabian club, although Al Nassr continue to trail rivals Al-Ittihad.

