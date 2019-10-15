At 34, the Portugal international has not indicated any signs of slowing down, as he constantly grows from strength to strength.

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken goal scoring to different heights

Over the weekend, Ronaldo netted his 699th career goal during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Luxemburg in a Euro 2020 qualifier.

The Juventus star once again got on the scoresheet during his country’s 2-1 loss to Ukraine on Monday, reaching a milestone of 700 career goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still firing at age 34

“How many records do I have? I don't know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark,” Ronaldo said.

“Records come naturally - I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me!"

The Portuguese has now reached 700 career goals

And he is absolutely right. Records seem to chase him everywhere he goes from his spells in England, Spain, Italy and even with the Portugal national team.

Pulse Sports brings you a breakdown of all of Ronaldo’s 700 career goals:

Goals using right foot = 442

Goals using left foot = 129

Goals using head = 127

Goals using other body parts = 2

Goals per club/ national team

Real Madrid = 450 goals

Manchester United = 118 goals

Juventus = 32 goals

Sporting CP = 5 goals

Portugal = 95 goals