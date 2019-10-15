At 34, the Portugal international has not indicated any signs of slowing down, as he constantly grows from strength to strength.
Over the weekend, Ronaldo netted his 699th career goal during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Luxemburg in a Euro 2020 qualifier.
The Juventus star once again got on the scoresheet during his country’s 2-1 loss to Ukraine on Monday, reaching a milestone of 700 career goals.
“How many records do I have? I don't know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark,” Ronaldo said.
“Records come naturally - I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me!"
And he is absolutely right. Records seem to chase him everywhere he goes from his spells in England, Spain, Italy and even with the Portugal national team.
Pulse Sports brings you a breakdown of all of Ronaldo’s 700 career goals:
Goals using right foot = 442
Goals using left foot = 129
Goals using head = 127
Goals using other body parts = 2
Goals per club/ national team
Real Madrid = 450 goals
Manchester United = 118 goals
Juventus = 32 goals
Sporting CP = 5 goals
Portugal = 95 goals