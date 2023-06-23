Dormaahene declares first male child born today to be named after Andre Ayew

At a durbar graced by the Dormaa ruler, he announced that the first male child born at the Dormaa Hospital on Friday, June 23, 2023, will be named after the 33-year-old.

The traditional leader further stated that he’ll personally cater for the child with his finances until he grows.

Accompanying Ayew to the durbar were his brother Jordan Ayew, Wakaso, Felix Afena-Gyan, Mohammed Kudus and Kamaladeen Sulemana.

Andre has been the skipper of the national team since 2019 and his Ghana’s most-capped player with 114 appearances.

He is also the Black Stars’ highest scorer at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), having netted 10 goals across six tournaments.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ayew has said it’s a dream to play alongside his brother Andre insisting there’s always happiness when they play together.

The Ayew brothers were fathered by the legendary Abedi Ayew Pele, who made his mark by winning the African Footballer of the Year award three times.

Pulse Ghana

Like their father, the Ayew brothers also played for Ligue 1 side Olympique Marseille, where they won the league cup and supercup together.

The pair reunited in the Premier League at Swansea City, and have played side-by-side for the Ghana national team since 2012.

Speaking to Crystal Palace’s media, Jordan expressed his delight at playing with his elder brother at two World Cups and many other AFCON tournaments.

“Every time I play with my brother there is happiness, because we fulfilled our dreams,” the forward said.

“It was painful to leave the tournament, but we did our best and gave everything to present Ghana in the best way possible.”