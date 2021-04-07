Dublin Euro 2020 games in doubt, UEFA extends fan deadline

It hopes that "depending on the development of the Covid-19 pandemic, there may be a chance to accommodate more fans".

The KNVB added that spectators wishing to attend matches in Amsterdam will have to comply with the security protocols in place in June and present a negative Covid test result, but warned that the number of fans allowed in could be reduced "if the pandemic worsens in June".

Tournament director in Amsterdam Gijs de Jong said that "there were no guarantees yet," adding that he had received the green light from the Dutch interior ministry and Amsterdam city hall to implement the 12,000-seat scenario.

Spain, Italy opening doors

Spanish media reported on Wednesday that the country's football federation had submitted a document similar to that of the Dutch to UEFA for Spain's three group matches against Sweden (June 14) Poland (June 19) Slovakia (June 23) and a round-of-16 match on June 27 at the San Mames in Bilbao.