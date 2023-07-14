In a post on Instagram, the former Manchester United star shared a picture with the revered overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi.
Dutch star Memphis Depay pays a courtesy call on the Asantehene
Atletico Madrid and Holland player Memphis Depay continues his summer vacation in Ghana with a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in Kumasi.
Displaying cultural appreciation, he wore a vibrant kente cloth and respectfully draped it off his shoulder as a gesture of honour towards the Otumfuo.
Expressing gratitude to the Asantehene for his valuable advice and motivation, Depay captioned the post, saying, “Thank you for your words of wisdom and motivation! #ashanti #King #ashantikingdom.”
Depay with his international colleague, Georgino Wijnaldum, had earlier visited a boxing gym in the capital city of Ghana to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.
In videos that have gone viral on social media, the pair can be seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.
Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.
He may not have played for Ghana but Depay holds strong ties to the West African country and often visits to fraternise with his family here.
