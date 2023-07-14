Dutch star Memphis Depay pays a courtesy call on the Asantehene

Displaying cultural appreciation, he wore a vibrant kente cloth and respectfully draped it off his shoulder as a gesture of honour towards the Otumfuo.

Expressing gratitude to the Asantehene for his valuable advice and motivation, Depay captioned the post, saying, “Thank you for your words of wisdom and motivation! #ashanti #King #ashantikingdom.”

Depay with his international colleague, Georgino Wijnaldum, had earlier visited a boxing gym in the capital city of Ghana to connect with some of the aspiring boxers.

In videos that have gone viral on social media, the pair can be seen fraternizing with kid boxers before making a donation towards the renovation of the gym.

Depay was born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother in the city of Moordrecht. His breakthrough came with PSV Eindhoven, before securing a dream move to Manchester United and currently at Atletico Madrid.