Dutch striker Boadu joins Monaco

The 20-year-old, who scored in his first appearance for the Netherlands in a Euro 2020 qualifier against Estonia in November 2019, made his Eredivisie debut at 17 years of age.

This summer he scored three goals for the Netherlands team that reached the semi-finals of the Under 21 European Championship in Hungary and Slovenia.

In 88 professional outings for AZ, including 21 in European competitions, he has 38 goals and 18 assists -- six goals and seven assists in Europe.

"I know that here, young players like me have everything they need to progress," said the Dutchman who is under contract until June 2026.

"My goal is to integrate as quickly as possible and bring my qualities to the group."

The transfer fee has not been disclosed but sources close to the deal say it is 17 million euros ($20.1m), to be made in five instalments.

Boadu is the fourth Monaco recruit of the summer following the Brazilian Jean Lucas and the Germans Ismail Jakobs and Alexander Nubel, who is only on loan.