Ghana drew two all against Benin in their opening Group F game, before they settled for a goalless draw against Cameroon and they completed a 2-0 win over Guinea Bissau.

The win sent them top of Group F of the 2019 Africa Cup of nations, with five points.

The Black Stars were drawn against Tunisia who had drawn all their group games heading into the tie against Ghana.

The Carthage of Tunisia who had lost their last six games in the AFCON against the Black Stars triumphed this time around, winning 5-4 on penalties following a 1-1 draw in 120 minutes of football.

The Black Stars despite their worst performance in 13 years benefited handsomely in terms of finances, taking home a staggering amount of $ 82,155

This amount was revealed by the Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah when he addressed the Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday on the expenditure of the Black Stars during the 2019 continent’s showpiece.

He announced that the government spent a total of $924, 168.00 on per-diem and $965, 405 on winning bonus on the playing body, which is a total of $1,889,573‬.

When shared the $1,889,573‬ among the 23 players who represented Ghana in the 2019 AFCON, then it implies each player received $82,155.

The breakdown of the $82,155 is $40,181 on per-diem and 41,974 on winning bonus.

Currently, the Black Stars players are paid qualification bonus, instead of winning bonus, so the team was paid a qualification bonus for reaching the round of 16 and not a winning bonus for their victory over Guinea Bissau.