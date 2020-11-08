In addition to the two goals, he registered an assist and, in the end, had a hand in all the three goals.

Ebenezer Assifuah netted his first goal in the 9th minute when he shot Pau FC into the lead with a powerful drive.

Three minutes later he provided a nice cross which was slotted home by Romain Armand.

As the saying goes one good turn deserves another, Armand reciprocated the kind gesture by providing a superb cross for Assifuah to grab his second goal of the game in the 40th minute.

Assifuah has been putting up good performances week in week out since joining Pau FC as a free agent from Le Havre in the summer.

The victory moved Pau FC to 17th position with 9 points from 10 matches.

The product of Liberty Professionals was one of Ghana’s most promising stars, after emerging as the top scorer of the 2013 FIFA U-20 World Cup staged in Turkey- scored seven goals to inspire the Black Stars to a third-place finish.

After being top goal scorer at the FIFA U-20 Championship 2013 in Turkey he moved to the Swiss side FC Sion signing a five-year contract. Assifuah scored his first goal in the Swiss Super League in his second game against leaders Basel on 28 September 2013.

Assifuah joined Le Havre AC on 18 January 2017 and signed a three-and-half-year deal. In June 2020, he left club.

His career took a nosedive after he joined French Ligue 2 side Pau FC.

Ebenezer Assifuah was considered as the next big thing in Ghana football following his heroic feat in Turkey. Many though he would fill the big boots of Asamoah Gyan when he reaches the twilight of his career.

However, at age 27, instead of reaching the peak of his career, he is even not playing topflight football in any of the European countries.