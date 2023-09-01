The 24-year-old is among a 26-man squad announced by Gareth Southgate on Thursday for the Three Lions’ upcoming assignments in September.
Eddie Nketiah: It’s an honour to receive first England call-up
Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah has expressed his delight after earning his first senior call-up to the England national team.
England will play two games next month – a Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine on September 9 and a friendly against Scotland at Hampden Park three days later.
Reacting to his debut call-up on Twitter, Nketiah said he was honoured, adding that he couldn’t wait to join the national team camp.
“It's an honour to receive my first senior call-up. Glory be to God - can't wait to meet up with the squad!” the striker wrote on Twitter.
Meanwhile, Nketiah’s England invite weakens any chance of him representing Ghana at international level.
Nketiah, who was born in England but traces his roots to Ghana due to their parents, has been on the radar of the Ghana FA for years.
Last November, he was in Ghana for vacation, which heightened speculation over his decision tilting towards the West African country.
However, having now accepted to play for England, it appears that chapter is closed as he would now aim to grab a place in the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024.
Meanwhile, the Black Stars will also be facing the Central African Republic (CAR) in a crucial 2023 AFCON qualifier in September.
