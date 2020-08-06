Nketiah born who has played for England at the youth level is yet to commit the future of his international career.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) who has been keeping an eye on the player sent him a congratulatory message after he won the English FA Cup with Arsenal last weekend.

Despite the interest shown in the Eddie Nketiah the uncle of the 21-year-old has revealed that father of the Arsenal forward doesn’t subscribe to the player choosing Ghana over England.

He says the president of the GFA, Kurt Okraku has reached out to the father of the Arsenal striker about the possibility of playing for Ghana but Nketiah's dad has flatly ruled out any possibility.

“The structures in The GFA is not correct. His dad is not ready to allow his son to play for Ghana," he told Wontumi radio.

“Eddie Nketiah’s main target is to settle in Arsenal, before he focuses on either playing for the Black Stars or The Three Lions of England. Kurt Okraku has contacted the father of Eddie Nketiah but The father is not willing to let his son play for the Ghana Black Stars or even the Black Starlets of Ghana.”

He has however not ruled out the possibility of playing for Ghana but has called the GFA boss to travel to London and set up a meeting.

“ The GFA President, Kurt Okraku should travel to London and have a meeting with the family and the player himself before I think an agreement can be reached." he added.