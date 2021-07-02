England forward Parris joins WSL club Arsenal from Lyon

The 27-year-old former Manchester City player is returning to the WSL after two seasons with Lyon, during which she won the 2019/20 Champions League.

Parris, who has scored 14 goals in 52 England appearances, is currently part of the Great Britain squad for the Tokyo Olympics.

Reports said Arsenal had paid a club-record fee potentially rising to £86,000 ($118,000).

"I'm very happy to be here," she said. "Arsenal has an unbelievable history and I want to be a part of this.

"I want to achieve all domestic titles and compete in the Champions League here. I'm happy to be back in the WSL, which has grown and improved so much since I left."

Arsenal finished third in the WSL last season, nine points behind champions Chelsea who announced on Friday that Emma Hayes had signed a new deal to remain as manager of the club.

The 44-year-old has been with Chelsea since 2012 and guided them to four WSL titles.