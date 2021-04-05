Everton blow late lead against Crystal Palace

Another two fine saves from Guaita denied Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin from doubling Everton's advantage.

And that proved vital as Everton ultimately dropped points for the seventh time in eight home games.

Batshuayi had only been on the pitch two minutes when he latched onto Jeffrey Schlupp's through ball to fire low beyond Robin Olsen.

A draw leaves Everton in eighth, three points adrift of Tottenham, Liverpool and West Ham, who can move into fourth with victory at Wolves later on Monday.

Palace remain in 12th, but look safe for another season in the top flight as the Eagles edge 11 points clear of the relegation zone.