Ex-Hearts of Oak players, Inusah Musah and Isaac were instrumental for Petro Atletico to reach the Group stage of 2019/2020 CAF Champions League.

The Angolan giants drew 1-1 with Ugandan side KCCA FC to a 1-1 on Friday to advance on the away-goals rule after a 1-1 aggregate scoreline.

The first leg ended 0-0 a fortnight ago in Luanda.

The former Hearts of Oak stars were all handed starts in Kampala.

Petro Atletico is into the Group stage of Africa's biggest club competition for the first time in 18 years.

The last time they went this far was in 2001.