Extending GFA presidency to 3-terms will create dictatorship – Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe

“I feel that is a wrong way to go because it will create a dictatorship, which will rather worsen the performance of the leader,” he told the Graphic Sports.

Pulse Ghana

Last week, reports emerged in some local tabloids suggesting the GFA was contemplating extending the term limit of the presidency.

Although no official of the GFA has confirmed or denied the said proposal, it has already divided opinions among Ghanaians.

Nyaho-Tamakloe believes two terms are enough for any GFA President to work with, citing Kwesi Nyantakyi’s controversial tenure as a reason why presidents should not overstay in office.

Pulse Ghana

''One of the reasons why Kwesi Nyantakyi failed was because he allowed the serving of the FA President's term in the Statutes to be unlimited,” he said.

''There are reasons why a timeline is attached to certain positions, that is why presidents are given time to serve.

"That is why in the US when you serve two terms, you don't serve again, and the same applies to our Constitution here in Ghana.

''I'll fight anybody who will say it should be changed from two terms to three terms in our Constitution as far as Ghana is concerned.”