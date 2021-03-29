RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

FA Cup semi-final to be pilot for return of fans after lockdown

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

An FA Cup semi-final and the World Snooker Championship are to be used as pilot events for the return of fans as coronavirus restrictions in England are eased, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said on Monday.

One of the FA Cup semi-finals will be a pilot event for the return of fans following the coronavirus lockdown in England

Photo: AFP

The nation has entered the second phase of its roadmap out of lockdown thanks in large part to a successful vaccination drive.

Recommended articles

Grassroots outdoor sport is now allowed to resume but the further easing of restrictions is dependent on the continued success of the vaccine rollout and infection rates.

One the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley in April will be among a number of pilot events to trial the return of large crowds.

Chelsea play Manchester City on April 17, with Leicester taking on Southampton the following day.

The FA Cup final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield are also on the schedule but a full list of pilot events is yet to be published.

"We want to get as many people back as safely as possible," Dowden told the BBC. "We want to make it as simple and convenient as possible for people. That's why we are conducting these pilots.

"The plan is to look at factors like one-way systems, ventilation within a stadium and how you interact in terms of getting to and from the venue."

Dowden refused to be drawn on how many spectators would be permitted to attend the Wembley semi-final that would be used as a pilot.

The third step of the easing of restrictions, on May 17 at the earliest, would allow stadiums to open with a 25 percent capacity limit, up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators.

The current plan is for all restrictions on social contact to be lifted on June 21.

Wembley is hosting seven Euro 2020 matches, including both semi-finals, on July 6 and 7, and the final on July 11.

pi/jw/iwd

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

3 Music Awards; all the winners and best performances from the 2021 awards show

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

She thought I died; Rick Ross recounts fainting during sex due to substance abuse (VIDEO)

‘Marry your jobs; women will leave you if you’re poor’ – Ken Agyapong advises young men

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband