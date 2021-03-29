FA Cup semi-final to be pilot for return of fans after lockdown

The FA Cup final and the World Snooker Championship in Sheffield are also on the schedule but a full list of pilot events is yet to be published.

"We want to get as many people back as safely as possible," Dowden told the BBC. "We want to make it as simple and convenient as possible for people. That's why we are conducting these pilots.

"The plan is to look at factors like one-way systems, ventilation within a stadium and how you interact in terms of getting to and from the venue."

Dowden refused to be drawn on how many spectators would be permitted to attend the Wembley semi-final that would be used as a pilot.

The third step of the easing of restrictions, on May 17 at the earliest, would allow stadiums to open with a 25 percent capacity limit, up to a maximum of 10,000 spectators.