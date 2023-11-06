ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

First Lingard, now Aurelien Tchouameni: Footballers are jamming Gyakie’s music

Emmanuel Ayamga

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni appears to be a huge fan of Ghanaian songstress Jackline Acheampong, popularly known as Gyakie.

First Lingard, now Aurelien Tchouameni: Footballers are jamming Gyakie’s music
First Lingard, now Aurelien Tchouameni: Footballers are jamming Gyakie’s music

The France international shared a video on his Instagram stories, where he was jamming to the singer’s song titled “Something”.

Recommended articles

Tchouameni, who is currently injured, was blasting Gyakie’s song in his room and tagged the singer in his social media post.

The “Rent Free” hit maker took to Twitter to say she was considering becoming a Real Madrid fan due to Tchouameni’s gesture.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I might just move to Real Madrid only because Aurelien Tchouameni Is banging Something on his IG story rn,” she wrote.

Gyakie’s songs seem to be endearing to footballers, having recently hung out with former Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard.

In August, the Ghanaian sensation shared a photo of herself sitting with the footballer as they held each other’s hands.

Gyakie remains one of Ghana’s highly-rated musicians at the moment, with her music breaking barriers in the UK and America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last year, she proclaimed Lionel Messi as the greatest footballer of all time after he helped Argentina to win the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In the aftermath of Argentina’s historic triumph, Gyakie wrote Messi’s name on her timeline, accompanied by the emoji of a goat to demonstrate his greatness.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Asamoah Gyan and his three children

Why Asamoah Gyan conducted DNA test on his three children with ex-wife

Asamaoh Gyan and Gifty Gyan

Court awards Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife GHc 25K monthly, houses, gas station and cars in divorce settlement

Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife was married to two men at the same time – Baffour Gyan

Asamoah Gyan’s ex-wife was married to two men at the same time – Baffour Gyan

‘You are very funny’ - Asamoah Gyan reacts to divorce settlement news

‘You are very funny’ - Asamoah Gyan reacts to divorce settlement news