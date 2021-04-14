Flick mulls future after Bayern Munich exit Champions League

No date has been set, "but I have time. If he (Kahn) feels like chatting with me, he's welcome to do so," Flick added.

Before kick-off in Paris, Flick was eager to play down his feud with Salihamidzic.

"This is not about 'Brazzo' (Salihamidzic) or me, it's about the club. He does his job, I do mine," said Flick.

"We are concentrating on what is important for the club. There is always too much being read into" tensions between the pair."

With their dreams of defending the Champions League now ended, Flick says winning the Bundesliga is "our minimum goal and not a consolation prize".