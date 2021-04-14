Flick mulls future after Bayern Munich exit Champions League

For now, Flick, whose Bayern contract runs until 2023, says he "first wants to process the elimination" and "assess the situation. I also have my own ideas."
Ultimately, a PSG side boasting the talent of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe was too good for a depleted Bayern team missing their injured top-scorer Robert Lewandowksi.
Under Flick, Bayern won all six titles available in the last 12 months, defeating PSG in last season's Champions League final in Lisbon.
However, elimination from both the Champions League and German Cup, means only the Bundesliga is still in play with leaders Bayern five points clear and on course to win the German league for the ninth straight year.
Flick hinted he is unhappy with the situation at Bayern, "my family, no matter what I would do, would always support me... what matters to them is that I enjoy my job".
Clear the air talks are planned in Munich between Flick and Bayern board member Oliver Kahn.