Football and school: Which certificate does Alhaji Grusah have? – Yussif Chibsah

Appiah has been in the news in recent days following an interview where he suggested there was a deliberate attempt to keep former players from occupying administrative roles.

The former Black Stars captain noted that many of his former colleagues are not being allowed to bring their knowledge to the fore, insisting football is not all about grammar.

However, Appiah’s position was subjected to criticism by some members of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

An Executive Council Member of the FA, Nana Oduro Sarfo, said the former midfielder has to first acquire academic knowledge if he wants a leadership role in the country’s football.

Many former footballers have leapt to the defence of Appiah, with Chibsah being the latest to back the ex-Juventus star.

“He rushed to pass those comments. All those talks were needless from Oduro Sarfo. What is so wrong with what Stephen said?” Chibsah told Angel TV, as quoted by 3news.

“If academics are really what we need in running football, with all due respect, the FA president wouldn’t be there, because his own executive council member Randy Abbey has a PhD which is higher than all his [the president’s] qualifications.

“That’s why Alhaji Grusah is a member of the Black Stars management committee. Consider the number of years he has managed King Faisal. Which certificate does he have? I think he [Oduro Sarfo] has rushed. He should stop attacking people’s personalities.”