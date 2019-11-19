The Committee will be chaired by economist and former sports journalist, Dr. Kwame Baah-Nuakoh, who is also the General Manager, Sustainability at Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC).

Other members of the Club Licensing Committee are: George Ankomah Mensah (Vice Chairman), Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Mike Bonsu, Mavis Amanor, Rev. Emmanuel Addotey and Joseph Addo.

The GFA's Club Licensing Manager, Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi will act as Secretary to the Committee.

The Club Licensing Committee has the responsibility of vetting the license application of clubs to ensure compliance with legal, administrative, finance, technical, medical and security requirements of the provisions of the GFA Statutes and the GFA Club Licensing Regulations before issuing licences to clubs.