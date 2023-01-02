ADVERTISEMENT
Founder of Mikwad Foundation arrives in Ghana

Isaac Darko

Founder and Chief Executive of Mikwad Foundation, Michael Kwame Adade has arrived in Ghana with his German-based Ghanaian football agent, Michael Brempong.

Mikwad Foundation
The duo arrived a few days ago and will be spending time with some persons with disability who have benefitted from the benevolence of the Mikwad Foundation over the last year.

In 2022, Mikwad Foundation supported over 100 people with disability and paid fees for about 50 children in various parts of the country.

Mikwad Foundation plans to increase its beneficiaries by 200 more people with disability in 2023.

The German-based Ghanaian hopes to mobilize more resources to be able to reach out more to the less privileged in the society and improve the lives of such individuals.

Isaac Darko
