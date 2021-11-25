'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

"One year without Diego. Friends forever," Pele wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of the two of them embracing with big grins.

Pele and Maradona, who never faced each other on the pitch, often vie for the title of best footballer in history.

But Pele, 81, has put their sometimes-testy rivalry behind him since Maradona's death, focusing instead on the warm friendship they also shared.

"The world has lost a legend," he wrote the day Maradona died of a heart attack.

"One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."