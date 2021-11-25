RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

'Friends forever': Pele remembers Maradona

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Football legends Diego Maradona (L) and Pele are seen together in 2016

Football legends Diego Maradona (L) and Pele are seen together in 2016 Creator: PATRICK KOVARIK
Football legends Diego Maradona (L) and Pele are seen together in 2016 Creator: PATRICK KOVARIK

Brazilian football great Pele paid tribute to his fellow legend Diego Maradona Thursday on the first anniversary of the Argentine's death at age 60.

Recommended articles

"One year without Diego. Friends forever," Pele wrote on Instagram, posting a picture of the two of them embracing with big grins.

Pele and Maradona, who never faced each other on the pitch, often vie for the title of best footballer in history.

But Pele, 81, has put their sometimes-testy rivalry behind him since Maradona's death, focusing instead on the warm friendship they also shared.

"The world has lost a legend," he wrote the day Maradona died of a heart attack.

"One day, I hope, we will play soccer together in the sky."

Pele and Maradona were jointly named best player of the 20th century by FIFA in 2000 -- the Brazilian chosen by a jury of experts, the Argentine in a popular vote by fans.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Mourinho promises to buy Ghanaian prodigy Afena-Gyan new shoes after scoring a brace

Felix Afena-Gyan: Ghanaian youngster promoted to AS Roma first team by Jose Mourinho

‘He would’ve faced socio-economic problems if Ghana lost’ – South Africa extend ‘beef’ to Akufo-Addo

‘He would’ve faced socio-economic problems if Ghana lost’ – South Africa extend ‘beef’ to Akufo-Addo

Dear South Africa FA, your antics are archaic and downright shameless

Dear South Africa FA, your antics are archaic and downright shameless

GFA jabs South Africa FA again in their response to Fifa over protest

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Mr Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.