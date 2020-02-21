Earlier in the week, the Togo international surprised the comedian after asking him to go to his house and pick any car of his choice.

In a post on Instagram, Adebayor said Funny Face made his day and asked the comedian to go to his house and pick any car.

“I actually just got back from training. You made my day man, go to the house and take any car you want man,” the striker wrote.

READ ALSO: “Go to my house and take any car” – Adebayor surprises Funny Face

Funny Face and Adebayor

An elated Funny Face responded with love emojis, adding: “Kasoa Van Damme is going to Adebayor’s house like Cyborg.”

The comedian has now moved to pick the car of his choice and he shared the moment on Facebook.

Funny Face went into Adebayor’s garage and after scouring the place he picked a white Porsche as his choice.

READ ALSO: ‘God bless your hustle’ – Adebayor inspires couple selling coconut on the street

The bromance between Adebayor and Funny Face started in 2012 when the footballer gifted the comedian a customized Range Rover SUV.

In 2018 when the Funny Face celebrated his birthday, the footballer again gave him a blank cheque to mark the day.

Watch the video of Funny Face picking the car of his choice at Adebayor's house: