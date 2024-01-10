Gambia players boycott final training session ahead of AFCON over unpaid bonuses

However, the players staged a boycott because they are still waiting for the bonus payments they were promised. There should have been $15,000 per player, but this has not yet been paid.

The players, therefore, decided to go on strike. The ones who ultimately suffered were the thousands of fans, waiting to watch their stars one last time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Belgian coach Tom Saintfiet and the coaching team tried to keep the fans entertained. However, the fans made their displeasure known and called on the officials to pay the players.

It is unpleasant background noise that the Scorpions do not need now. Although they have a positive winning record (18 wins, 9 draws, 13 defeats in 40 games) since coach Saintfiet took charge in 2018, their chances of advancing to the knockout stage at the AFCON are very low.