Real Madrid who are bent on offloading Gareth Bale to get his £600,000 wages off their books have decided to let the player move on a free transfer to China.

Jiangsu Suning and Beijing Guoan have both been rumoured to be interested in handing Gareth Bale wages which would make him the highest-paid player in the world- something around £1m.

This will beat Lionel Messi’s £900,000 weekly wage at Barcelona which makes the Argentine the highest-paid player in the world.

Cristiano Ronaldo currently sits second with his £850,000 weekly wages at Juventus - ahead of Barcelona new-boy Antoine Griezmann (£725,000).

Neymar, potentially on his way back to Barca, is on £675,000-a-week at Paris Saint-Germain, while another Nou Camp star, Luis Suarez, is fifth on the list (£625,000).

That puts Bale's £600,000 per week sixth on the list with Alexis Sanchez (£505,000) and Philippe Coutinho (£500,000) rounding out the top eight.

Bale 30, had claimed he was only interested in a move to a European club.

But should they baulk at his already sky-high £600,000-a-week wages, Bale may have no option other than to head to China.