Although Algeria edged Senegal in both their group game and the final to clinch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) staged in Egypt, the Taranga Lions would console themselves with the fact that they produced more players in the Team of the Tournament than the champions.

Rais M’Bolhi of Algeria who was voted the Goalkeeper of the Tournament was selected to be in between the sticks.

Lamine Gassama and his Senegalese teammate Youssouf Sabaly earned the right and the left full-back spots, respectively.

Kalidou Koulibaly from Senegal and Yassine Meriah of Algeria were settled on as the centre-back pair.

In the heart of the midfield, the Algerian duo of Adlene Guediora and Ismael Bennacer, the player of the tournament and Senegalese combative midfielder Idrissa Gueye formed the midfield trio.

While, Riyad Mahrez of Algeria and Sadio Mane of Senegal will operate from the left and the right sides of the wings, with Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo, who won the top scorer of the tournament leading the attack.

Tunisia and Nigeria produced a player each to complement the effort of Senegal and Algeria.

Belmadi of Algeria who was named Coach of the Tournament will coach the Team of the Tournament.