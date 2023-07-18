GFA announce international friendly match between Black Stars and Mexico

The friendly match with Mexico is an important fixture for Ghana as they prepare for upcoming competitions such as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in January of the following year. The match will provide valuable preparation and an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their tactics and strategies.

Ghana has previously faced Mexico three times in the past but has not secured a victory against the North American team.

This upcoming match presents a chance for the Black Stars to showcase their skills and aim for a positive result against a formidable opponent.

In addition to the match against Mexico, Ghana is also scheduled to play a friendly match against the United States National team at GEODIS Park in Nashville on October 17, completing their tour of the United States. These matches will provide the team with valuable international experience and serve as a platform for player development and team cohesion.