The match is scheduled to take place on October 14 and will be held in the United States as part of the MexTour, which celebrates its 20th anniversary.
GFA announce international friendly match between Black Stars and Mexico
The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced that the Black Stars of Ghana will participate in an international friendly match against Mexico.
Recommended articles
The friendly match with Mexico is an important fixture for Ghana as they prepare for upcoming competitions such as the FIFA World Cup qualifiers in November and the Africa Cup of Nations in January of the following year. The match will provide valuable preparation and an opportunity for the team to fine-tune their tactics and strategies.
Ghana has previously faced Mexico three times in the past but has not secured a victory against the North American team.
This upcoming match presents a chance for the Black Stars to showcase their skills and aim for a positive result against a formidable opponent.
In addition to the match against Mexico, Ghana is also scheduled to play a friendly match against the United States National team at GEODIS Park in Nashville on October 17, completing their tour of the United States. These matches will provide the team with valuable international experience and serve as a platform for player development and team cohesion.
Overall, these international friendly matches against Mexico and the United States will play a significant role in Ghana's preparation for upcoming competitions, enabling the team to gauge their performance and make necessary adjustments before important fixtures.
More from category
-
GFA announce international friendly match between Black Stars and Mexico
-
Black Queens to host Guinea in 2nd leg of Olympic Games qualifier today
-
I’m eager to get a Black Stars call up – Ibrahim Sulemana